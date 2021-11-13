wrestling / News

AEW News: CM Punk Shares Picture of Cody Rhodes’ Patriotic Outfit, New AEW Action Figures Revealed

November 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes AEW Dynamite 7-7-21

– CM Punk captured a shot of Cody Rhodes looking very red, white, and blue and shared it online. Punk posted the following photo of Rhodes at a hotel to his Instagram Stories on Friday ahead of this weekend’s Full Gear. The photo is accompanied by Hulk Hogan’s “Real American” theme song.

Rhodes is teaming with PAC against Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black at AEW Full Gear this weekend..

– AEW has shared several pics from new AEW Unrivaled and Unmatched action figures. You can see the pics below of the figures which include Lance Archer, Wardlow, the Young Bucks, Nyla Rose, MJF, FTR, and more:

