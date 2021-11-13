wrestling / News
AEW News: CM Punk Shares Picture of Cody Rhodes’ Patriotic Outfit, New AEW Action Figures Revealed
– CM Punk captured a shot of Cody Rhodes looking very red, white, and blue and shared it online. Punk posted the following photo of Rhodes at a hotel to his Instagram Stories on Friday ahead of this weekend’s Full Gear. The photo is accompanied by Hulk Hogan’s “Real American” theme song.
Rhodes is teaming with PAC against Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black at AEW Full Gear this weekend..
– AEW has shared several pics from new AEW Unrivaled and Unmatched action figures. You can see the pics below of the figures which include Lance Archer, Wardlow, the Young Bucks, Nyla Rose, MJF, FTR, and more:
1 of 3000! When @LanceHoyt pushed @JonMoxley to the limit on #AEWDynamite#AEWRampage #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/1hxejtHqej
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2021
Mayhem, captured in plastic…presenting @RealWardlow’s first ever AEW Unmatched figure!#thepinnacle #AEWRampage #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/SSBQgDvmcX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2021
When it was more about Super Kicks and not Super Kilqs…Unrivaled Series 7 features #AEWFullGear attire for the @youngbucks!#AEWRampage #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/fcuF4i2cKo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2021
The Native Beast’s first action figure! @NylaRoseBeast is Unrivaled!#AEWRampage #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/rwkAkQNu73
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2021
The so-called #saltoftheearth isn’t content to be just Unrivaled…He’s now UNMATCHED, too! @The_MJF #thepinnacle #AEWRampage #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/imBcUm98VP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2021
For the Repeat? @CashWheelerFTR and @DaxFTR show off their first taste of Tag Team gold in AEW Unrivaled Series 7! Look out this weekend, Lucha Bros…#AEWRampage #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/Gz1nAlgCOx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2021
The Icon. The Legend. The Luminary. @Sting’s first of THREE new AEW Unmatched figures…and the very first AEW Unmatched Luminaries edition!#AEWRampage #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/GgrC7H6UTm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2021
Welcome to AEW Unrivaled, Murderhawk @LanceHoyt!#AEWRampage #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/sY6QaUNgNU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2021
Tay Conti’s first ever action figure is UNMATCHED!…take note this weekend, @RealBrittBaker #AEWRampage #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/9C7iMhyza9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2021
The Role Model has never looked better! @RealBrittBaker’s shocking and legendary Lights Out match with @thunderrosa22 is immortalized in this @RingsideC exclusive Blood & Guts: Britt Baker edition!#AEWRampage #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/7vtsKPmAEr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2021
