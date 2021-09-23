AEW News: CM Punk Promises to Make Powerhouse Hobbs Go to Sleep, Sting & Darby Allin Beat FTR

– CM Punk had some strong words for Powerhouse Hobbs and the rest of Team Taz ahead of his match with Hobbs on this week’s AEW Rampage. Wednesday’s show saw Punk address his opponent for Friday, saying that the stable should have finished the job of him on last week’s Rampage. He promised that he would make Hobbs go to sleep on Rampage:

– Sting and Darby Allin defeated FTR in a tag match on tonight’s show, and you can see a couple of clips below: