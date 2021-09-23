wrestling / News
AEW News: CM Punk Promises to Make Powerhouse Hobbs Go to Sleep, Sting & Darby Allin Beat FTR
– CM Punk had some strong words for Powerhouse Hobbs and the rest of Team Taz ahead of his match with Hobbs on this week’s AEW Rampage. Wednesday’s show saw Punk address his opponent for Friday, saying that the stable should have finished the job of him on last week’s Rampage. He promised that he would make Hobbs go to sleep on Rampage:
The Icon @Sting FLIES to save @DarbyAllin – Watch #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/ODYyTJZ8Lc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021
The Icon @Sting FLIES to save @DarbyAllin – Watch #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/ODYyTJZ8Lc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021
– Sting and Darby Allin defeated FTR in a tag match on tonight’s show, and you can see a couple of clips below:
The Icon @Sting FLIES to save @DarbyAllin – Watch #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/ODYyTJZ8Lc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021
A dangerous high risk coffin drop from @DarbyAllin on the apron – Watch #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Hd810QRmDn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk on Being Considered a Star the Level of Steve Austin, Trashes Hulk Hogan
- Bryan Danielson On Facing Kenny Omega Right Away: “I Wanted My First Match in AEW To Feel Like A Big Deal”
- Bryan Danielson Says WWE Asked Him Not To Do ‘Yes’ Chants In AEW
- Becky Lynch Admits She Told Asuka About Pregnancy Prior To WWE Raw Segment Last Year