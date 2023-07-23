wrestling / News
AEW Highlights CM Punk Confronting Ricky Starks At Collision
Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision commenced with a confrontation between Ricky Starks and CM Punk, setting the two up for the evening’s headline event tag team match, supported by Christian Cage and Darby Allin (respectively). AEW has provided a few social posts spotlighting the exchange leading up to the bout that you can find below. You can also find more details about the show’s events here and here.
Words between Ricky Starks & CM Punk went from civil to heated real quick.
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@starkmanjones | @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/5xPSbr4tsI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
IT'S OFFICIAL!
CM Punk & Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks & Christian Cage TONIGHT!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@starkmanjones | @CMPunk | @DarbyAllin | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/6l64fhTWEP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
