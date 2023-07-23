wrestling / News

AEW Highlights CM Punk Confronting Ricky Starks At Collision

July 22, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision commenced with a confrontation between Ricky Starks and CM Punk, setting the two up for the evening’s headline event tag team match, supported by Christian Cage and Darby Allin (respectively). AEW has provided a few social posts spotlighting the exchange leading up to the bout that you can find below. You can also find more details about the show’s events here and here.

