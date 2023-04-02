wrestling / News
AEW News: CM Punk Sighted In Philadelphia, Bryan Danielson On Hey! (EW)
April 2, 2023 | Posted by
– CM Punk is in Philadelphia on WrestleMania Sunday, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the star, whose status with AEW remains in question, was seen in Philadelphia where he is scheduled to do commentary for MMA company CFFC. As such, if you were hoping against hope that he would make a surprise WrestleMania appearance — not so much.
– Bryan Danielson is the guest on the latest episode of the RJ City-hosted Hey! (EW), as you can see below:
