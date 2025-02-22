wrestling / News
CMLL Wrestlers Set To Appear At Upcoming AEW Tapings
AEW has announced that CMLL wrestlers will appear at future tapings of AEW and ROH in California.
At Wednesday’s taping in Oceanside, CA, the following matches will be taped:
* Blue Panther Sr, Blue Panther Jr and Dark Panther vs. Valiente, Gran Guerrero & Euforia
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Catalina
At the March 5 taping in Sacramento, the following matches will be taped:
* ROH World Television Championship: Komander (c) vs. Dark Panther
* Mistico, Neon & Fuego vs. Hechicero, Rugido, Volador Jr
OCEANSIDE! Prepárense para la emocionante acción que AEW y ROH tienen para ustedes!
En un encuentro por el campeonato femenino de ROH @AthenaPalmer_FG defiende su campeonato ante La Diva del Ring @LaCatalinagar! 🏆
Además, en una lucha de tríos que promete ser espectacular,… pic.twitter.com/8PnGajbFVE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2025
Komander has announced that he will be facing Dark Panther for the ROH TV Title on March 5 in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/sanBmnmsCb
— Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) February 22, 2025