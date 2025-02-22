CMLL Wrestlers Set To Appear At Upcoming AEW Tapings

AEW has announced that CMLL wrestlers will appear at future tapings of AEW and ROH in California.

At Wednesday’s taping in Oceanside, CA, the following matches will be taped:

* Blue Panther Sr, Blue Panther Jr and Dark Panther vs. Valiente, Gran Guerrero & Euforia

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Catalina

At the March 5 taping in Sacramento, the following matches will be taped:

* ROH World Television Championship: Komander (c) vs. Dark Panther

* Mistico, Neon & Fuego vs. Hechicero, Rugido, Volador Jr

