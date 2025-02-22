wrestling / News

CMLL Wrestlers Set To Appear At Upcoming AEW Tapings

February 22, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW CMLL Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced that CMLL wrestlers will appear at future tapings of AEW and ROH in California.

At Wednesday’s taping in Oceanside, CA, the following matches will be taped:

* Blue Panther Sr, Blue Panther Jr and Dark Panther vs. Valiente, Gran Guerrero & Euforia
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Catalina

At the March 5 taping in Sacramento, the following matches will be taped:

* ROH World Television Championship: Komander (c) vs. Dark Panther
* Mistico, Neon & Fuego vs. Hechicero, Rugido, Volador Jr

