AEW Announces CMLL’s Stars Are Coming to Company

January 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW is set to bring in several of the stars of CMLL, as announced on this week’s Rampage. On Friday night’s show, it was announced by the broadcast team that CMLL’s stars would be coming to the company. It was noted that more information will be revealed on Saturday’s episode of Collision.

CMLL and Tony Khan both took to Twitter to comment on the news with Khan naming Místico, Máscara Dorada, Volador Jr., and Hechicero as being set to come to the company, as you can see below:

