AEW News: Cody and Brandi Rhodes Share First Pictures of Baby Girl, Jungle Boy Gets 50th Win on Dynamite
Cody and Brandi Rhodes have shared the first photos of their baby girl, and they’re now online. People Magazine have the first pics of the couple’s daughter Liberty Iris, and you can see them below as shared by People and Brandi:
Wrestlers Brandi & Cody Rhodes Introduce Daughter Liberty Iris — See the First Pics! https://t.co/ZTY5x3Nt0S
— People (@people) June 30, 2021
Liberty Iris ❤️ @CodyRhodes❤️ Loves of my life. Thank you @people ! Be sure to pick up the issue this Friday! 🤱🏽👨🏼🍼 pic.twitter.com/dJV6nhm7zU
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 30, 2021
– Jungle Boy reached a milestone in AEW tonight as he became the first member of the roster to score 50 wins. The AEW star, who challenged Kenny Omega last Saturday for the AEW World Championship, has won 50 matches across AEW Dynamite, AEW Dark, and AEW Dark: Elevation as well as PPVs:
. @boy_myth_legend picks up win number 50 – THE FIRST IN AEW to do so!!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/l0hWbA2TMe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021
