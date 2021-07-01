AEW News: Cody and Brandi Rhodes Share First Pictures of Baby Girl, Jungle Boy Gets 50th Win on Dynamite

Cody and Brandi Rhodes have shared the first photos of their baby girl, and they’re now online. People Magazine have the first pics of the couple’s daughter Liberty Iris, and you can see them below as shared by People and Brandi:

Wrestlers Brandi & Cody Rhodes Introduce Daughter Liberty Iris — See the First Pics! https://t.co/ZTY5x3Nt0S — People (@people) June 30, 2021

Liberty Iris ❤️ @CodyRhodes❤️ Loves of my life. Thank you @people ! Be sure to pick up the issue this Friday! 🤱🏽👨🏼‍🍼 pic.twitter.com/dJV6nhm7zU — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 30, 2021

– Jungle Boy reached a milestone in AEW tonight as he became the first member of the roster to score 50 wins. The AEW star, who challenged Kenny Omega last Saturday for the AEW World Championship, has won 50 matches across AEW Dynamite, AEW Dark, and AEW Dark: Elevation as well as PPVs: