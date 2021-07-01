wrestling / News

AEW News: Cody and Brandi Rhodes Share First Pictures of Baby Girl, Jungle Boy Gets 50th Win on Dynamite

June 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Brandi Rhodes AEW Fyter Fest

Cody and Brandi Rhodes have shared the first photos of their baby girl, and they’re now online. People Magazine have the first pics of the couple’s daughter Liberty Iris, and you can see them below as shared by People and Brandi:

– Jungle Boy reached a milestone in AEW tonight as he became the first member of the roster to score 50 wins. The AEW star, who challenged Kenny Omega last Saturday for the AEW World Championship, has won 50 matches across AEW Dynamite, AEW Dark, and AEW Dark: Elevation as well as PPVs:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Brandi Rhodes, Cody Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading