AEW News: Cody & Brandi Rhodes Hold Gender Reveal, Dory Funk Jr. In Attendance At Dynamite
February 18, 2021 | Posted by
– Cody and Brandi Rhodes had a gender reveal segment for their baby on the way during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode saw Brandi reveal that they have a girl on the way. Brandi noted that she was the only one who knew, and that Cody didn’t know until it was announced:
IT'S A GIRL! Congratulations once again to @TheBrandiRhodes & @CodyRhodes! pic.twitter.com/2v0n8RRS3B
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2021
It’s a girl 💕 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/GZNfueesvS
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) February 18, 2021
– Dory Funk Jr. was AEW’s guest for the night at Dynamite and was in attendance at the show:
‼️ #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/EEr5tJSV5g
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) February 18, 2021
