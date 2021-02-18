AEW News: Cody & Brandi Rhodes Hold Gender Reveal, Dory Funk Jr. In Attendance At Dynamite

– Cody and Brandi Rhodes had a gender reveal segment for their baby on the way during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode saw Brandi reveal that they have a girl on the way. Brandi noted that she was the only one who knew, and that Cody didn’t know until it was announced:

– Dory Funk Jr. was AEW’s guest for the night at Dynamite and was in attendance at the show: