AEW News: Cody & Brandi Rhodes Hold Gender Reveal, Dory Funk Jr. In Attendance At Dynamite

February 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Cody and Brandi Rhodes had a gender reveal segment for their baby on the way during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode saw Brandi reveal that they have a girl on the way. Brandi noted that she was the only one who knew, and that Cody didn’t know until it was announced:

– Dory Funk Jr. was AEW’s guest for the night at Dynamite and was in attendance at the show:

