AEW News: Cody Is Excited to Team With Matt Cardona, Cardona Appears on A Shot of Brandi

– Cody is looking forward to his tag team match alongside Matt Cardona on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Cody is set to team with Cardona, the former Zack Ryder, in Cardona’s in-ring debut for AEW against Alex Reynolds and John Silver.

Responding to a fan who said that they couldn’t wait to see the match on Wednesday, Cody replied:

– Speaking of Cardona, he is the guest on this week’s episode of “A Shot of Brandi”: