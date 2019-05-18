AEW News: Cody Helps Rescue a Lost Dog, Pre-Sale Code For Fyterfest

– Cody took to Twitter to try and locate the owners of a lost dog that he encountered on Friday. The AEW EVP posted noting that he found the dog lying in the street in Marietta, Georgia and brought him to safety. You can see the posts below, which reveal that the dog was eventually picked up by a no-kill animal shelter after Cody brought him home:

Dog laying in the middle of the road on Powers Ferry across from the fire station. No collar. I have him and am getting him water. Please if you have any real info contact me here. pic.twitter.com/MVG0eUVRD3 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 17, 2019

Seems friendly…less of a shake and more of a fist pound. Cobb County/lost non neutered male/any info, post here! pic.twitter.com/tx4hl38f7O — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 17, 2019

Standard meet/greet. Seems somewhat socialized. pic.twitter.com/GxVn8D4ZpJ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 17, 2019

Dispatcher from the local non-kill shelter is en route to get him. I named him Ramses or “Bobo” (he responded to both). Gonna’ scan him and hopefully he’s reunited with his family. In the interim he’s used the pool, been fed, and for now he can just eat all our food and get fat. pic.twitter.com/SzsGFTdrSg — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 17, 2019

Ramses & Cody cigar time 🐾 pic.twitter.com/vXg5kUNESU — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 17, 2019

– PWInsider reports that an online pre-sale for the AEW Fyterfest on June 29th in Daytona Beach, Florida is currently ongoing. The pre-sale is at Ticketmaster using the code AEWJEB and runs through Sunday.

Set for the event thus far are:

*The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. Pac, Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix

*Cody vs. Darby Allin

*Michael Nakazwa vs. Alex Jebailey