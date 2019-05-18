wrestling / News

AEW News: Cody Helps Rescue a Lost Dog, Pre-Sale Code For Fyterfest

May 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Cody took to Twitter to try and locate the owners of a lost dog that he encountered on Friday. The AEW EVP posted noting that he found the dog lying in the street in Marietta, Georgia and brought him to safety. You can see the posts below, which reveal that the dog was eventually picked up by a no-kill animal shelter after Cody brought him home:

PWInsider reports that an online pre-sale for the AEW Fyterfest on June 29th in Daytona Beach, Florida is currently ongoing. The pre-sale is at Ticketmaster using the code AEWJEB and runs through Sunday.

Set for the event thus far are:

*The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. Pac, Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix
*Cody vs. Darby Allin
*Michael Nakazwa vs. Alex Jebailey

