AEW News: Cody and Jake Hager Press Conference Video, Brodie Lee Works on Recruiting Colt Cabana

June 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AEW has posted video of Cody and Jake Hager’s press conference for their TNT Championship match online. You can see the video below from tonight’s Dynamite. Cody and Hager will face off for the former’s title next week as part of Fyter Fest:

– Following their tag team win tonight, Brodie continued trying to recruit Colt Cabana:

