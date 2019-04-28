wrestling / News
AEW News: Cody to Issue Response to Dustin Rhodes, Conrad Thompson Hypes JR Podcast
– Cody has taken to Twitter to announce that he will respond to Dustin Rhodes being named his opponent for Double or Nothing. As you can see below, Cody will issue his response via a video to his YouTube channel tonight at 6:05 PM ET:
Tomorrow (4/28) at 6:05pm Eastern @CodyRhodes breaks his silence about his #AEWDoN opponent being his brother @dustinrhodes
subscribe – https://t.co/eApoyaOTxe pic.twitter.com/gVsXmubWt7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 27, 2019
– Conrad Thompson posted to Twitter to hype the first episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast with Jim Ross. The first episode will cover when Ross jumped from WCW to WWE:
HEADS UP!
“Grilling JR” is headed your way this week. Our first topic? When Jim left WCW for the WWF!
Have a question about it for Jim? Just reply to this tweet and tune in this week!
Subscribe to “The Ross Report” anywhere you enjoy podcasts as we will use the same feed! pic.twitter.com/ZdL9ciWC96
— Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) April 28, 2019
