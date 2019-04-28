AEW News: Cody to Issue Response to Dustin Rhodes, Conrad Thompson Hypes JR Podcast

– Cody has taken to Twitter to announce that he will respond to Dustin Rhodes being named his opponent for Double or Nothing. As you can see below, Cody will issue his response via a video to his YouTube channel tonight at 6:05 PM ET:

– Conrad Thompson posted to Twitter to hype the first episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast with Jim Ross. The first episode will cover when Ross jumped from WCW to WWE: