AEW News: Cody Returns to Blond Look On Dynamite, Post-Show Online

– Cody is back to blond, as he brought his old look back on tonight’s Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Cody brought his blond hair back for his match against Orange Cassidy. Cody took to Twitter to comment as well:

Blondes have more fun #AEWDynamite — Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 13, 2020

– The official post-show for this week’s AEW Dynamite is online. You can see the video below, with Tony Schiavone breaking down the events of tonight’s anniversary episode of Dynamite:

– You can also watch our official AEW Dynamite post-show, Dissecting Dynamite, below.