wrestling / News
AEW News: Cody Returns to Blond Look On Dynamite, Post-Show Online
– Cody is back to blond, as he brought his old look back on tonight’s Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Cody brought his blond hair back for his match against Orange Cassidy. Cody took to Twitter to comment as well:
They locked up!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/5Zwzd7X7mo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2020
Blondes have more fun #AEWDynamite
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 13, 2020
– The official post-show for this week’s AEW Dynamite is online. You can see the video below, with Tony Schiavone breaking down the events of tonight’s anniversary episode of Dynamite:
– You can also watch our official AEW Dynamite post-show, Dissecting Dynamite, below.
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Discuss Their Idea for Stadium Stampede, Prepping for the Goal Post Spot
- Mansoor Revealed as Mystery Man on The Bump, Says He’s ‘More Than Just Two Shows in Saudi Arabia a Year’
- Chris Jericho Reveals Worst WWE Match He’s Ever Seen, How Seth Rollins Match Changed His Approach As A Wrestler
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Decision To Do Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston On SmackDown On FOX Debut, Kofi’s Run As WWE Champion