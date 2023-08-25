AEW, Cody Rhodes, Amanda Huber & More Comment On Bray Wyatt’s Passing

AEW, Cody Rhodes and more are the latest to react to the passing of Bray Wyatt today. You can see more tributes from the wrestling world below including Dustin Rhodes, Amanda Huber, Big E, Ric Flair and many others:

RIP Windham Rotunda pic.twitter.com/qGhcqAPBei — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2023

Power and endless love to your family Rest Cowboy pic.twitter.com/URY6zvZqBq — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 24, 2023

Just no fucking words. I love you Bray. I was like an uncle to them boys. I hate fucking death. — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 24, 2023

Man…the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009. We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) August 24, 2023

When Your Great Friend And Someone Your Son’s Age Dies Within 2 Days, It Really Makes Me Reflect & Think About Life! Don’t Take Any Second For Granted! Rest In Peace Terry Funk & Bray Wyatt! pic.twitter.com/U2FpzeibmY — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 24, 2023

Absolutely gutted for the family, friends and fans of Bray Wyatt. 36 years old and talented beyond belief. Tragic… #RIPBray pic.twitter.com/i61Mun0IhK — Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) August 24, 2023

Saddened to hear Windham Rotunda AKA WWE Bray Wyatt has passed away. My heart and prayers goes out to his family, friends and his many loyal fans. RIP. pic.twitter.com/XqBjDoTVgF — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) August 24, 2023

RIP Bray Wyatt. Irreplaceable. 💔🪽 — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) August 25, 2023

I Dedicated a whole Chapter to you in my 2nd book so the world would know what kind of invidual you are.

Safe travels my Brotha ✊🏿#BrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/7SjtbC9yvW — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) August 25, 2023

RIP Bray Wyatt — ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 🇯🇵“Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) August 24, 2023

Follow the buzzards

Let him in.

A firefly who lit the world on fire.

Someone who stood out in an industry already so unique

Rest easy Bray Wyatt.

This shit ain’t fair.

💔 pic.twitter.com/PamJC7WunW — Lucas “Twitch” DiSangro (@LucasTwitch318) August 24, 2023

Devastated RIP Bray Wyatt — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 24, 2023

In disbelief. He was always a stand up person, every time I’ve run into him. One of the most brilliant minds of our generation. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP Bray Wyatt — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) August 24, 2023

Absolutely heartbreaking news. 💔 From all of us at CCW, we send our thoughts and prayers to the loved ones of Windham Rotunda, better known to wrestling fans as Bray Wyatt, who passed away today. Rest In Peace, Windham. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/yW5qJWac0g — Coastal Championship Wrestling (@CCWAliveTV) August 24, 2023

Our thoughts & prayers go to the family, friends, colleagues & fans of Windham Rotunda – known to many as Bray Wyatt. On behalf of everyone at Starrcast, we extend our sincerest condolences for his sudden passing. pic.twitter.com/1sQrDurdez — #StarrcastVI (@StarrcastEvents) August 24, 2023

Rest in Peace

Gone way too soon pic.twitter.com/i2i6TrsgxC — 🤌Vinnie Massaro🤌 (@snoringelbow) August 24, 2023

RIP Bray Wyatt, my heart goes out to all his family and friends. What a tragic loss. 💔 — Jake Something (@JakeSomething_) August 24, 2023

It’s unfair. It’s so goddamn unfair. I have so many fond memories of Windham…such a warm presence. I don’t have the strength to now but thoughts of him will always make me smile. My love is with his family whom he loved so much. — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) August 24, 2023

Absolutely gutted to hear this. Windham was the man, he was beyond welcoming to me and a joy to spend time with. Thoughts are with his family https://t.co/ePGDOpWBTU — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) August 24, 2023

Being able to work with such a genius was a privilege. I was fortunate enough to be a fly on the wall at the Firefly Fun House match. Was like watching two brilliant musicians play music together. Bray’s incredible imagination will continue to inspire generations to come. RIP. — Giancarlo Dittamo (@yeahgiancarlo) August 24, 2023

Heartbroken to hear about Windham. Grew up with him. He was so dearly loved by everyone who ever met him. Prayers for his sweet babies and for Mike, Stephanie, Taylor, Mika, and all his family and friends. Loved you lots, rest in peace 💔 — Dakota A Runnels (@DakotaRunnels22) August 24, 2023

No man ever hugged me as tight as Windham did whenever we saw each other. I am completely devastated. Heartbroken.

RIP Windham 💔 — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) August 24, 2023

Can’t believe your gone, your truly one of the greats inside the ring and even greater human being outside the ring! Miss you! Love you! May you rest in peace Windham 🙏🏻#ripbraywyatt #ripwindhamrotunda pic.twitter.com/jUnK8QlFUn — Orlando Colón (@WWEEpico) August 25, 2023