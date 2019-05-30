AEW News: Cody Rhodes Shares Message With Photo of Triple H Throne, Luchasaurus Tweets on Indy Bookings, Samy Guevara Weigh-Ins Clip

– AEW executive Cody Rhodes shared a message on Twitter today showing a photo of him destroying the Triple H throne with a sledgehammer at AEW Double or Nothing from last Saturday. Cody’s tweet reads, “Don’t back down. Do the work. AEW.” You can see his tweet and photo below.

During a recent NXT TakeOver conference call, Triple H addressed the shots he took at AEW during the DX Hall of Fame speech in April.

– All Elite Wrestling recently announced the signing of Luchasaurus to the roster. Luchasaurus shared a message on Twitter today, noting that he’s still being allowed to take independent bookings until All Elite Wrestling starts TV in the fall. You can check out his tweet below.

Luchasaurus wrote on Twitter, “I want to thank everyone for the positive comments on my signing with AEW. But until TV starts this Fall, AEW is kind enough to allow us to take independent bookings. If you would like a final chance to bring the Luchasaurus to your city email: [email protected]”

– In case you missed it, Title Match Wrestling released a clip of Sammy Guevara hitting Kip Sabian with a low blow at the recent Double or Nothing weigh-ins press conference at Starrcast II. You can check out that video below.