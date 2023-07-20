wrestling / News

Various News: Note on People That Attended Cody Rhodes’ Documentary Premiere, AEW Does Commentary on Dark Matches, Note on Shark Week Promotion

July 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AMERICAN NIGHTMARE: BECOMING CODY RHODES Image Credit: Peacock

Fightful Select reports that members of the Nightmare Factory, members of the Huber family and former AEW seamstress Sandra Gray all attended the premiere of Cody Rhodes’ Peacock documentary.

– AEW has been recording commentary for dark matches taped before Dynamite.

– Warner Bros. Discovery was behind the Shark Week sponsorship for last night’s episode.

