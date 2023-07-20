wrestling / News
Various News: Note on People That Attended Cody Rhodes’ Documentary Premiere, AEW Does Commentary on Dark Matches, Note on Shark Week Promotion
July 20, 2023 | Posted by
– Fightful Select reports that members of the Nightmare Factory, members of the Huber family and former AEW seamstress Sandra Gray all attended the premiere of Cody Rhodes’ Peacock documentary.
– AEW has been recording commentary for dark matches taped before Dynamite.
– Warner Bros. Discovery was behind the Shark Week sponsorship for last night’s episode.
More Trending Stories
- Golden Elite and Blackpool Combat Club Shake Hands After AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega Addresses Crowd
- Seth Rollins Supports SAG-AFTRA Strike, But Says It’s Also a Silver Lining For WWE
- Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why WWE Won’t Do Deathmatches, Says His Promotion Will Have Them
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Kevin Nash’s Opinions on LA Knight