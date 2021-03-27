AEW Collaborator Ian Abel On What Stars He’d Like To Create Themes For

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, musician Ian Abel spoke about which talents in AEW he would like to create new entrance themes for. Abel, along with his band, collaborated with AEW in the past. Here are highlights:

On how music can affect a wrestling show: “I’ll talk about correctly. Incorrectly, I’d have to think about it. Correctly, it comes right to a story about how I had been to a couple WWE things when I was younger, but now I’m older. I’m in college. RAW’s coming through. My little brother is seven years younger than me. He’s really into wrestling. So we take him to go see Monday Night RAW. They’re filming. It’s going to be incredible, and it said, ‘Undertaker’s in action.’ And now, he’s my favorite wrestler. I’d never seen him before, and bringing it all the way back to music being a part of wrestling, this is just his theme song. We’re having a good time, but at the very end, the lights go out. You hear the dong, and I’m yelling. Dude, I lost my voice in a matter of 30 seconds. I jumped up, spilled my drink. I think I elbowed my dad. I’m going nuts because The Undertaker, I’ve never seen him. The kid came out of me, and needless to say, the lights came up and he actually wasn’t there. He was just in action. There’s someone in the ring that moved. After the third time, I finally realized he wasn’t showing up. But music in pro wrestling, when you you hear Undertaker’s, the lights go out. You hear the gong go off, or I was in Texas for WrestleMania when they were doing the three on three. It’s just a quick beat down, but you’re in Dallas. The glass smashes. Out comes Stone Cold. I’m getting chills thinking about it right now. Certain things are just iconic, and they blend together. Rock – Stone Cold My Way, you hear that song and you immediately go to that because pro wrestling, when done beautifully or done correct, is just beautiful story telling. It’s no different than the score of Star Wars.”

On who he’d like to write AEW themes for: “I’ve talked a little bit to them. It’d have to be the right person. This is not most likely to happen, but the wrestler that I think I would fit best with would probably be Hangman Adam Page. But he’s already got cool music. I would love to write, and I’ve said a bunch of times, I’ll say it again, I would love to write Anna Jay a really dope theme song cool. I know it’s out there, but I think Anna Jay is going to be a superstar. She’s on her way up. I think she’s gonna be great. I’d love to write her a song, but I’m also really happy with the trajectory I’m on of just adding bangers to incredible matches. You don’t want to taint it too much, but I would entertain being a wrestlers theme song. That’s crazy to say, but I do really enjoy being like, yeah, I had two songs, and they were both for pretty historic moments in this early beginnings of the company.”

On his history as a wrestling fan: “I grew up in Louisville, so we have OVW here. I remember seeing Undertaker on TV once, and it shook me as a little kid. I was like, ‘What is this? He’s putting people in coffins? He’s dead?’ You’re a young kid. You have no clue where the line is. It’s all blurred lines at that point. So I’m sitting there like, ‘This is insane!’ So I’m tuning in every week to watch The Undertaker kill somebody. Attitude Era and then the Monday Night Wars with WCW as well. Prime time in my youth for that one so I’m just glued to the TV with the return button on the remote.”