AEW Collision to Air on TBS This Saturday

– The TBS broadcast schedule is listing that this weekend’s edition of AEW Collision will air on Saturday, May 25 on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. This will be the go-home edition of Collision before AEW Double or Nothing 2024 on Sunday, May 26.

Collision is airing on TBS due to the NHL Western Conference Final between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers airing on Saturday night on TNT. The show previously aired on TBS on May 11 as well. As noted, this week’s edition of Rampage will air on an earlier timeslot on Friday, May 24. The broadcast will start at 6:30 pm EST.

Collision is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, the same venue as Double or Nothing 2024.