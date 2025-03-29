wrestling / News
AEW Collision To Air Thursday Night During WrestleMania Week
March 28, 2025 | Posted by
AEW Collision is taking a one-week trip to Thursday for WrestleMania week. TNT’s schedule lists that week’s episode of Collision airing on Thursday, April 17th at 8 PM ET with AEW’s event schedule showing the episode taking place in Boston.
The episode will be their Spring Break Thru episode. WrestleMania 41 night one takes place on Saturday and would have run head-to-head with Collision had it stayed in the Saturday night slot.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Discussed Another Attitude Era Star For 2025 Hall of Fame
- Update on Status of Giulia, Original Plans For NXT Stand and Deliver
- Linda Hogan Gets Emotional About Not Talking To Her Daughter For Eight Years, Brooke Hogan Responds
- Ric Flair Reflects On Charlotte’s Return From Injury: ‘She’s Never Been Hotter’