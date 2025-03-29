AEW Collision To Air Thursday Night During WrestleMania Week

AEW Collision is taking a one-week trip to Thursday for WrestleMania week. TNT’s schedule lists that week’s episode of Collision airing on Thursday, April 17th at 8 PM ET with AEW’s event schedule showing the episode taking place in Boston.

The episode will be their Spring Break Thru episode. WrestleMania 41 night one takes place on Saturday and would have run head-to-head with Collision had it stayed in the Saturday night slot.