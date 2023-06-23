wrestling / News
AEW Collision Airing Live In Canada on TSN5 This Week
June 23, 2023
AEW Collision will be airing a little differently in Canada this week. As has been reported, the show streams live on TSN+ and airs at midnight on TSN 2 in its regular timeslots. According to a tween by RJ City, the show will instead air live on TSN5 in addition to streaming live on TSN+.
Next week’s episode will be back to streaming on TSN+ at 8 PM ET and airing at midnight on TSN2.
As we gracefully announced last night on SC with Jay, this Saturday’s #AEWCollision will air live from Toronto on TSN5. Isn’t that nice? pic.twitter.com/lFj6XVFflk
— RJ City (@RJCity1) June 22, 2023