AEW Collision Airing Live In Canada on TSN5 This Week

AEW Collision will be airing a little differently in Canada this week. As has been reported, the show streams live on TSN+ and airs at midnight on TSN 2 in its regular timeslots. According to a tween by RJ City, the show will instead air live on TSN5 in addition to streaming live on TSN+.

Next week’s episode will be back to streaming on TSN+ at 8 PM ET and airing at midnight on TSN2.