Various News: Bell Time Change For Saturday’s AEW Collision, Latest Being the Elite Online, Impact Bound for Glory Tickets On Sale Friday

– PWInsider reports that there will be an later bell time for those attending this week’s AEW Collision at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. The venue announced that doors open at 6:30 PM, not 5 PM. The taping begins at 7:30 PM ET, not 6 PM ET.

– The latest Being the Elite is now online, looking at the Blood & Guts match from Wednesday’s Dynamite.

– Tickets for Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory go on sale this Friday. The event happens in Chicago.