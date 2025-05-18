AEW Collision Ends Early on TNT Due To Technical Difficulties, Tony Khan Comments

PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of AEW Collision ended at least a half hour earlier than it was intended to, going off the air at 9:30 PM ET.

TNT aired a crawl after the show was over, noting that the episode could not be completed due to technical difficulties.

In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan said that the episode will be available in full on MAX, as well as the West Coast airing on TNT West.

He wrote: “We’re having technical problems with our studio transmission of Saturday #AEWCollision tonight! I’m sorry for the inconvenience to all of you great fans! We’ll have the complete show up on @StreamOnMax + in its entirety on @TNTdrama West 8pm PT/9pm MT/10pm CT/11pm ET tonight!”