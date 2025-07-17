AEW Announces $200,000 Four-Way Tag Match for Saturday’s Collision, Updated Lineup

In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan announced another new match for this Saturday’s episode of Collision. There will be a four-way tag team match, with a $200,000 prize on the line. The Gunns will face off against The Gates of Agony, CRU, and the team of Big Bill & Bryan Keith. This will mark the Gunns’ first match since their return at All In and their first match for AEW since February. Here’s the updated lineup:

* 4-Way $200K Tag: Gates of Agony vs. The Gunns vs. CRU vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

* Taya Valkyria vs. Alex Windsor

* Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo

* RUSH vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* AR Fox vs. Ricochet

* Don Callis Family (Lance Archer, Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, & Hechicero) vs. Bandido, Mascara Dorada, and JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

* TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes will appear