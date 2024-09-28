wrestling / News

AEW Collision Grand Slam Preview: Jack Perry TNT Title Open Challenge, Okada vs. Guevara

September 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision Grand Slam - Jack Perry Image Credit: AEW

– AEW continues its Grand Slam week at Arthur Ashe Stadium with tonight’s AEW Collision Grand Slam. Three title bouts are scheduled for tonight, including Kazuchika Okada defending the Continental Championship against Sammy Guevara.

Also set for tonight, Jack Perry defends the TNT Championship in an Open Challenge. Jamie Hayter faces Saraya under Saraya’s Rules.

AEW Collision Grand Slam airs via tape delay later tonight on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

AEW World Trios Championship Match: PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Private Party & Komander
AEW Continental Title Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara
AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. TBA
Saraya’s Rules Match: Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter
Lumberjack Strap Match: Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett
Tornado Trios Match: The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree
* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico
* Brody King vs. Action Andretti
* MxM Collection unveil Max Caster’s jacket makeover

