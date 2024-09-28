– AEW continues its Grand Slam week at Arthur Ashe Stadium with tonight’s AEW Collision Grand Slam. Three title bouts are scheduled for tonight, including Kazuchika Okada defending the Continental Championship against Sammy Guevara.

Also set for tonight, Jack Perry defends the TNT Championship in an Open Challenge. Jamie Hayter faces Saraya under Saraya’s Rules.

AEW Collision Grand Slam airs via tape delay later tonight on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Private Party & Komander

* AEW Continental Title Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara

* AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. TBA

* Saraya’s Rules Match: Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter

* Lumberjack Strap Match: Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett

* Tornado Trios Match: The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree

* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico

* Brody King vs. Action Andretti

* MxM Collection unveil Max Caster’s jacket makeover