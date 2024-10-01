AEW Collision Grand Slam Rises in Ratings & Viewership

– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last Saturday’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Collision. Last weekend’s show aired via tape delay, with AEW taping Collision following Dynamite Grand Slam last week at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Collision Grand Slam averaged 435,000 viewers. Viewership increased 25% from last week’s show, which averaged 347,000 viewers. Last week’s show was a live TNT broadcast.

Ratings were also slightly up in the P18-49 key ratings demo. AEW Collision drew an average 0.13 rating. The key demo rating increased from last week’s 0.12 rating. Collision finished at No. 3 in the rankings for Saturday cable original programming in primetime, with NCAA football taking up the top two spots.