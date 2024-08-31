wrestling / News
AEW Collision To Go Head-To-Head With WWE Smackdown Next Week
August 30, 2024 | Posted by
AEW Collision will be airing directly opposite WWE Smackdown next week. AEW announced on Friday night that Collision will air on Friday night due to All Out taking place on Saturday evening. The show will air at 8 PM ET, going head-to-head with the final episode of Smackdown on FOX.
AEW Rampage will air immediately following Collision. No matches have yet been announced for either show.
