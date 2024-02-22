wrestling / News
AEW Collision To Be Taped With Dynamite on April 3, Currently Set For Head-to-Head With WWE Wrestlemania
AEW has announced that it will hold a taping of both AEW Dynamite and Collision on April 3 in Worchester, MA. Unless they say otherwise, that currently means that Collision will go head-to-head with night one of WWE Wrestlemania 40. It’s still possible that TNT moves the air date, but that does not seem to be the case right now.
Tickets for the double taping go on sale Saturday at 10 AM.
As of now, it’s unknown what will happen with that week’s Rampage. The show is not listed as part of this taping. ROH will be airing Supercard of Honor that Friday, April 5, as well.
