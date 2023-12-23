– AEW Collision returns with a new episode live tonight on TNT. Tonight’s AEW Collision Holiday Bash show will feature the continuation of the Continental Classic tournament, with Bryan Danielson Taking on Claudio Castagnoli in the Blue League, plus more matchups in the Blue League.

Also, TNT Champion Christian Cage will be back on TV tonight, and former AEW Women’s World Champion finally returns to the ring for the first time in over a year in a tag team bout. Rosa teams with Abadon against TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

AEW Collision airs live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. The show is being held at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Andrade El Idolo

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King

* AEW Trios Championship Match: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti

* Thunder Rosa & Abadon vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue

* Keith Lee vs. Brian Cage

* Christian Cage makes his return

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s AEW Collision Holiday Bash on Control Center, which you can see below.