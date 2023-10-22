AEW News: House of Black Attack FTR on Collision, The Devil Appears, Hangman Page Set For Hey (EW)

– FTR were scheduled to have a match on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, but it ended up not happening. The lights went out and the House of Black appeared in full, with Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King beating FTR down 3-on-2. Malakai had attacked Bryan Danielson earlier in the night.

FTR are back in tag-team action for the first time since losing the #AEW World Tag Team Titles Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@CashWheelerFTR | @DaxFTR pic.twitter.com/foa5pGD2KI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023

– Speaking of dark presences on Collision, someone appeared on the program with MJF’s “Devil” costume during a Bullet Club Gold segment. After the Gunns defeated the Outrunners, the Devil appeared on the video wall. While the crowd chanted for MJF, the AEW World Champion did not appear and the person on screen didn’t unmask.

– Hangman Page is set to be the next guest on RJ City’s Hey! (EW).