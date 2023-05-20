AEW Collision Likely To Have Aesthetic Similar to WCW Nitro

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that the logo design may not be the only way AEW Collision will be similar to WCW Monday Nitro. According to the WON, the show will have aspects that serve as a tribute to its TNT predecessor. There’s no word on what that means, although it may simply be tied to the new show’s aesthetic.

Collision premieres on TNT on June 17. The location will be named on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.