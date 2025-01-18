wrestling / News
AEW Collision Preview: Okada vs. Ishii Title Bout, Hangman Page vs. Daniels Texas Death Match
– AEW presents a special Maximum Carnage edition of AEW Collision tonight on TNT. The Death Riders will team with The Learning Tree in a 12-man tag team bout against the team of Cope, FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs, and The Outrunners.
Also set for tonight, Kazuchika Okada defends his Continental Title against Tomohiro Ishii. AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage was taped earlier this week on Thursday and airs tonight on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels
* The Death Riders & The Learning Tree vs. Cope, FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs & The Outrunners
* Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart
