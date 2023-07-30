FTR Retain AEW World Tag Team Titles on AEW Collision, MJF Doesn’t Betray Adam Cole

While MJF and Adam Cole did not win the AEW World tag team titles, their friendship and tag team is still intact. FTR managed to retain the gold when Harwood pinned the AEW World Champion, something that hasn’t been done in some time. After the match, Max blamed himself for the loss only for Cole to console him and hand over the World title. It looked like MJF would betray Cole, which Cole expected, but he tossed the belt away and hugged him.

FTR will now defend their titles against Big Bill and Brian Cage on next week’s episode.