Various News: AEW Collision Taping Tonight In Ohio, NJPW on AXS TV Lineup, Drew McIntyre Returns To Reddit

– AEW will have a taping of Collision tonight in Dayton, OH. It will air on Saturday on TNT. The only match advertised so far is FTR vs. Grizzled Young Veterans.

– Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV features:

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

* TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) vs. Hechicero & Virus

– Drew McIntyre will return to Reddit today for another AMA.