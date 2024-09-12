wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Collision Taping Tonight In Ohio, NJPW on AXS TV Lineup, Drew McIntyre Returns To Reddit
September 12, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW will have a taping of Collision tonight in Dayton, OH. It will air on Saturday on TNT. The only match advertised so far is FTR vs. Grizzled Young Veterans.
– Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV features:
* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe
* TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) vs. Hechicero & Virus
– Drew McIntyre will return to Reddit today for another AMA.
Reddit. Thursday. The long-awaited return of DrewAndA in the guise of an AMA.
r/movies
See you there#TheKillersGame pic.twitter.com/msdyr9Lb3R
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 11, 2024