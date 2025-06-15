wrestling / News

AEW Collision Returns To Its Normal Time And Day Next Saturday

June 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Collision will return to its normal day and timeslot next Saturday, June 21. The show will air live from Kent, Washington at 8 PM ET.

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

