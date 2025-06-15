wrestling / News
AEW Collision Returns To Its Normal Time And Day Next Saturday
June 14, 2025
All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Collision will return to its normal day and timeslot next Saturday, June 21. The show will air live from Kent, Washington at 8 PM ET.
Next Saturday, 6/21!#AEWCollision will be LIVE from Kent, WA at its regular time of 8pm ET/7pm CT!
Tune in at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, NEXT SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/joZ6gCFzGt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2025