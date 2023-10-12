wrestling / News
AEW Collision Will Air In Normal Timeslot This Saturday
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision will air in its normal timeslot. The show had been set to air an hour earlier due to MLB playoff coverage.
He wrote: “Per tonight’s MLB results, it’s now official that this weekend’s Saturday Night #AEWCollision is in our regularly scheduled timeslot 8pm ET/7pm CT this Saturday on @TNTdrama! Thank you all who watch @AEWonTV! See you on Fri for Rampage, Sat for Collision + next Wed for Dynamite!”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2023
