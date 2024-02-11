wrestling / News

AEW Collision Not Airing Next Week Due To NBA All-Star Weekend

February 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Logo Image Credit: AEW

Saturday night’s alright for basketball next week. During tonight’s AEW Collision, it was announced that the program won’t air next week, but will return on February 24. The show will be pre-empted due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA All-Star weekend, which happens every year at this time.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading