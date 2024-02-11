wrestling / News
AEW Collision Not Airing Next Week Due To NBA All-Star Weekend
February 10, 2024 | Posted by
Saturday night’s alright for basketball next week. During tonight’s AEW Collision, it was announced that the program won’t air next week, but will return on February 24. The show will be pre-empted due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA All-Star weekend, which happens every year at this time.
