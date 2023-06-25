– PWInsider has some off-air notes for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision in Toronto. After Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns won in the main event, the rest of CM Punk’s team hit the ring to chase off the heels. FTR’s Dax Harwood then delivered a speech, thanking the fans for supporting FTR back to their Best 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match against American Alpha in WWE NXT, but they didn’t mention them by name.

Also, CM Punk took a dig at the Toronto crowd that had been booing him for most of the night. After getting on the mic, CM Punk said, “I’ll make this short and sweet. As the team captain, I take full responsibility for the loss, but I want you all to know, even though I lose sometimes, I’m gonna keep on coming back and fighting just like your Toronto Maple Leafs!”

You can check out some live clip of FTR and Punk’s off-air comments for tonight’s AEW Collision below: