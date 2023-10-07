AEW Collision Preview: Two Title Matches Set, Adam Copeland Responds to Christian Cage

– AEW Collision is back with a new live episode tonight on TNT. FTR will defend their AEW Tag Team Titles against Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

Also set for tonight, Adam Copeland makes his first appearance on Collision, responding to Christian Cage after last Wednesday’s Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup for Collision:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill

* ROH World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Komander

* Adam Copeland responds to Christian Cage.

* Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s AEW Collision on a new edition of Control Center, which you can view below: