AEW Collision Preview: Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, The Acclaimed 69 Day Celebration
November 4, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW presents new episode of Collision live tonight on TNT. Darby Allin faces Lance Archer in a one-on-one matchup. Also, The Acclaimed will have a 69 Day Celebration of their World Trios Championship run.
AR Fox also gets a chance at retribution when he faces Swerve Strickland in a one-on-one matchup. Collision is being held later today at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox
* Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer
* La Faccion Ingobernable & FTR vs. Gates of Agony, Ricky Starks & Big Bill
* Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura
* The Acclaimed’s AEW World Trios Championship 69 Day Celebration
Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s AEW Collision on Control Center: