– AEW presents new episode of Collision live tonight on TNT. Darby Allin faces Lance Archer in a one-on-one matchup. Also, The Acclaimed will have a 69 Day Celebration of their World Trios Championship run.

AR Fox also gets a chance at retribution when he faces Swerve Strickland in a one-on-one matchup. Collision is being held later today at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

* Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer

* La Faccion Ingobernable & FTR vs. Gates of Agony, Ricky Starks & Big Bill

* Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura

* The Acclaimed’s AEW World Trios Championship 69 Day Celebration

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s AEW Collision on Control Center: