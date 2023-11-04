wrestling / News

AEW Collision Preview: Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, The Acclaimed 69 Day Celebration

November 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision - 11-04-2023 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW presents new episode of Collision live tonight on TNT. Darby Allin faces Lance Archer in a one-on-one matchup. Also, The Acclaimed will have a 69 Day Celebration of their World Trios Championship run.

AR Fox also gets a chance at retribution when he faces Swerve Strickland in a one-on-one matchup. Collision is being held later today at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox
* Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer
* La Faccion Ingobernable & FTR vs. Gates of Agony, Ricky Starks & Big Bill
* Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura
* The Acclaimed’s AEW World Trios Championship 69 Day Celebration

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s AEW Collision on Control Center:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Collision, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading