– All Elite Wrestling returns with a new episode of AEW Collision tonight on TNT. Tonight’s show was taped earlier this week and will air via delay starting at 8:00 pm EST.

World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta defend the titles against Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Tomohiro Ishii. Also set for tonight, Jack Perry defends the TNT Title against Action Andretti. Here’s tonight’s AEW Collision lineup:

* AEW World Trios Championships: Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe & Tomohiro Ishii

* AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Action Andretti

* AEW Tag Team Title Qualifying Match: The Outrunners vs. Top Flight

* Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

* Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos

* The House of Black vs. Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson

* Kris Statlander in action

