AEW Collision Preview: Bryan Danielson Returns to Action

December 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision - Bryan Danielson vs Eddie Kingston Image Credit: AEW

– The Continental Classic tournament continues on tonight’s AEW Collision. Bryan Danielson will be returning to action in his first matchup of the tournament, facing Eddie Kingston. Two other Blue League matchups will also be featured tonight.

Tonight’s AEW Collision airs live on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. The show is being held at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. Here’s the updated lineup:

AEW Continental Classic Match (Blue League): Bryan Danielson (0) vs. Eddie Kingston (0)
AEW Continental Classic Match (Blue League): Daniel Garcia (0) vs. Andrade El Idolo (0)
AEW Continental Classic Match (Blue League): Claudio Castagnoli (3) vs. Brody King (3)

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s Collision on Control Center. You can check out that video below:

