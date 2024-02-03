wrestling / News
AEW Collision Preview: Danielson vs. Hechicero, FTR & Garcia vs. The Patriarchy
February 3, 2024
– AEW has a new episode of Collision scheduled for later tonight live on TNT. Tonight’s show sees AEW makes its debut in Edinburg, Texas at the Bert Ogden Arena. Bryan Danielson faces CMLL’s Hechicero and more.
Tonight’s show starts at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith
* Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero
* Christian Cage & Patriarchy vs. FTR & Daniel Garcia
* Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata
* We’ll hear from Mark Briscoe
Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s AEW Collision on a new episode of Control Center, which you can view below:
