wrestling / News
AEW Collision Preview: Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata
– AEW presents a new episode of Collision live on TNT later tonight. Orange Cassidy defends the AEW International Championship later tonight against NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii.
Newly announced for tonight’s card, Mark Briscoe faces The House of Black’s Brody King in a singles match. Also set for tonight’s show, AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm faces Queen Aminata in a non-title bout. Collision airs live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Timeless Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Esfinge & Star Jr
* Mark Briscoe vs. Brody King
* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland
TONIGHT #AEWCollision@TheDLCHenderson near Las Vegas
8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama
Mark Briscoe vs Brody King After his altercations with House of Black, @SussexCoChicken will collide with @Brodyxking
TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/dAtEVzEYWM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2024
Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s edition of AEW Collision on a new episode of Control Center, which you can view below:
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Says The Rock Inserting Himself Into WrestleMania ‘Feels Pretty Gross’
- The Rock Weighs In On Ava Getting Death Threats Over WrestleMania Storyline
- Scott D’Amore Reportedly Pushed For Higher Budget In TNA, Note On TNA Trying to Sign Braun Strowman
- WWE Reportedly Contacted STARDOM In December About Working Relationship, Note on Current Relationship