– AEW presents a new episode of Collision live on TNT later tonight. Orange Cassidy defends the AEW International Championship later tonight against NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii.

Newly announced for tonight’s card, Mark Briscoe faces The House of Black’s Brody King in a singles match. Also set for tonight’s show, AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm faces Queen Aminata in a non-title bout. Collision airs live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Timeless Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Esfinge & Star Jr

* Mark Briscoe vs. Brody King

* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland

TONIGHT #AEWCollision@TheDLCHenderson near Las Vegas

8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama Mark Briscoe vs Brody King After his altercations with House of Black, @SussexCoChicken will collide with @Brodyxking TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/dAtEVzEYWM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2024

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s edition of AEW Collision on a new episode of Control Center, which you can view below: