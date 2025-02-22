wrestling / News

AEW Collision Preview: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido Title Bout, The Death Riders Defend Trios Titles

February 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision - Chris Jericho vs Bandido Image Credit: AEW

– AEW presents a new episode of Collision tonight on TNT. Tonight’s episode was taped on Thursday (Feb. 20) at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. The show and will be broadcast tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.

Chris Jericho defends the ROH World Title against former champion Bandido. Also, The Death Riders defend the Trios Titles against Daniel Garcia and Team 2.0. Here’s the updated card for tonight’s AEW Collision is below:

ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido
AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Riders vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0
* Gabe Kidd vs. The Butcher
* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos
* Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata
* The Murder Machines vs. TBA
Open Challenge: Max Caster vs. TBA
* Harley Cameron to speak

