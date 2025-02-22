– AEW presents a new episode of Collision tonight on TNT. Tonight’s episode was taped on Thursday (Feb. 20) at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. The show and will be broadcast tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.

Chris Jericho defends the ROH World Title against former champion Bandido. Also, The Death Riders defend the Trios Titles against Daniel Garcia and Team 2.0. Here’s the updated card for tonight’s AEW Collision is below:

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Riders vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0

* Gabe Kidd vs. The Butcher

* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

* Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

* The Murder Machines vs. TBA

* Open Challenge: Max Caster vs. TBA

* Harley Cameron to speak

