– AEW Collision is back this week after taking last weekend off, and tonight’s show has a jam-packed card. Bryan Danielson faces Jun Akiyama in a one-on-one contest. Also, Sammy Guevara faces Powerhouse Hobbs in a No DQ Match.

Tonight’s show is being held at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri. The show will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* No Disqualification Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama

* FTR vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

* Malakai Black vs. Bryan Keith

* Serena Deeb vs. Kiera Hogan

* Thunder Rosa vs. TBA

* Jay White, Billy Gunn, & Colten Gunn vs. TBA

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s AEW Collision on Control Center. You can check out that video below: