AEW Collision Preview: Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama, Guevara vs. Hobbs
– AEW Collision is back this week after taking last weekend off, and tonight’s show has a jam-packed card. Bryan Danielson faces Jun Akiyama in a one-on-one contest. Also, Sammy Guevara faces Powerhouse Hobbs in a No DQ Match.
Tonight’s show is being held at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri. The show will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* No Disqualification Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama
* FTR vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty
* Malakai Black vs. Bryan Keith
* Serena Deeb vs. Kiera Hogan
* Thunder Rosa vs. TBA
* Jay White, Billy Gunn, & Colten Gunn vs. TBA
Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s AEW Collision on Control Center. You can check out that video below: