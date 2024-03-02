wrestling / News
AEW Collision Preview: All-Star Scramble Qualifier, Last Stop Before Revolution
March 2, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW kicks off its Revolution weekend with another episode of AEW Collision on TNT later tonight. Tonight’s show is airing via tape delay from Huntsville, Alabma.
Tonight’s show starts at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* All-Star Scramble Qualifier: Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dante Martin vs. Bryan Keith
* Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, HOOK, & Daniel Garcia vs. Christian Cage, Killswitch, Roderick Strong, & Brian Cage
* We’ll hear from Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo
* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho and Wardlow
Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s AEW Collision on today’s episode of Control Center, which you can view below: