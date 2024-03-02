wrestling / News

AEW Collision Preview: All-Star Scramble Qualifier, Last Stop Before Revolution

March 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision - 3-02-2024 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW kicks off its Revolution weekend with another episode of AEW Collision on TNT later tonight. Tonight’s show is airing via tape delay from Huntsville, Alabma.

Tonight’s show starts at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

All-Star Scramble Qualifier: Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dante Martin vs. Bryan Keith
* Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, HOOK, & Daniel Garcia vs. Christian Cage, Killswitch, Roderick Strong, & Brian Cage
* We’ll hear from Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo
* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho and Wardlow

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s AEW Collision on today’s episode of Control Center, which you can view below:

