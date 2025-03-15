wrestling / News
AEW Collision Preview: FTR vs. Undisputed Kingdom, International Contenders Tournament
– The fallout from AEW Revolution continues with a special live edition of AEW Collision. The AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament continues with two new matchups. Also, The Undisputed Kingdom’s Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong face FTR.
Tonight’s AEW Collision is being held at the The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST and simulcast on Max. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis
* Undisputed Kingdom (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. FTR
* Megan Bayne vs. Thunder Rosa
TONIGHT!
Don’t miss a second of #AEWCollision’s action packed card of AEW action LIVE starting at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama & @SportsOnMax! pic.twitter.com/ZR0bNASnt6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2025
