– AEW presents a new live episode of AEW Collision tonight on TNT and Max. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will be in action. Also, former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter faces Queen Aminata.

Tonight’s AEW Collision is being held at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The show will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST and will also be simulcast on Max. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Top Flight vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

* Jay White vs. Kevin Knight

* Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

* Mercedes Mone vs. TBA

LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMax The Moné Train makes a stop in Milwaukee as the TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado is in ACTION LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsonMax TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/ni6Acf7gHP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2025

TONIGHT!#AEWDynasty is just over a week away, so make sure to tune in LIVE for #AEWCollision at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax! pic.twitter.com/EL9ioRcvad — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 29, 2025

LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMax Wheeler Yuta vs Dax Harwood Rated FTR begins the hunt for the AEW World Trios Titles at #AEWDynasty and TOMORROW 1/3 of the Champions @WheelerYuta COLLIDES with @DaxFTR! pic.twitter.com/KuZ0IP9nqQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2025