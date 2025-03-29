wrestling / News
AEW Collision Preview: Mercedes Mone in Action, Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata
– AEW presents a new live episode of AEW Collision tonight on TNT and Max. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will be in action. Also, former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter faces Queen Aminata.
Tonight’s AEW Collision is being held at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The show will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST and will also be simulcast on Max. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Top Flight vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
* Jay White vs. Kevin Knight
* Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata
* Mercedes Mone vs. TBA
