– AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Collision tonight on TNT. Tonight’s show was taped earlier this week at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. Tonight’s show features Mercedes Mone teaming with her former rival, Harley Cameron, against Athena and Julia Hart.

Also set for AEW Collision tonight, Daniel Garcia has a sit-down interview with Adam Cole. Tonight’s show airs via delay on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart

* Cash Wheeler vs. PAC

* Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii

* Top Flight vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

* Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico

Ricochet on commentary

* Open Challenge: Max Caster vs. TBA

* Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole sit-down interview