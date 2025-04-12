– AEW returns with a live edition of AEW Collision tonight on TNT. The Owen Hart Cup Tournament continues on tonight’s show, with men and women’s tournament matchups.

Also set for tonight, Megan Bayne will be in action. We’ll also hear from FTR following their recent betrayal of Cope. AEW Collision is being held later at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. Tonight’s show airs live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Athena vs. Harley Cameron

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian

* Megan Bayne vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from FTR

TOMORROW NIGHT

Springfield, MA

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

LIVE, 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on TNT + Max Megan Bayne will be in action Tomorrow Night!@meganbayne aims to make the competition bow down on

Saturday Night Collision

LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/bN9vcU030R — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 11, 2025