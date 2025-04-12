wrestling / News

AEW Collision Preview: Owen Hart Cup Tournament Continues, Megan Bayne in Action

April 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision Brody King vs Konosuke Takeshita Image Credit: AEW

– AEW returns with a live edition of AEW Collision tonight on TNT. The Owen Hart Cup Tournament continues on tonight’s show, with men and women’s tournament matchups.

Also set for tonight, Megan Bayne will be in action. We’ll also hear from FTR following their recent betrayal of Cope. AEW Collision is being held later at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. Tonight’s show airs live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Athena vs. Harley Cameron
Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz
Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian
* Megan Bayne vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from FTR

