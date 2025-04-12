wrestling / News
AEW Collision Preview: Owen Hart Cup Tournament Continues, Megan Bayne in Action
– AEW returns with a live edition of AEW Collision tonight on TNT. The Owen Hart Cup Tournament continues on tonight’s show, with men and women’s tournament matchups.
Also set for tonight, Megan Bayne will be in action. We’ll also hear from FTR following their recent betrayal of Cope. AEW Collision is being held later at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. Tonight’s show airs live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Athena vs. Harley Cameron
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian
* Megan Bayne vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from FTR
